Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Volkswagen in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

