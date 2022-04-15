Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

BMRRY opened at $27.94 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

