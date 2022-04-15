Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

