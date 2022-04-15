Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

