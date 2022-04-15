Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JFIN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

