JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

