Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JSDA stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.