JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $82.50

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHI. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 191,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

