JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

