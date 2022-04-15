JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 124,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

