JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Argus

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 124,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

