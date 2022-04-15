Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
