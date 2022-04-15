Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 455.0 days.

JGHAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

