Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Up 402.7% in March

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 402.7% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

