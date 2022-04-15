Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
KZIA opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $12.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
