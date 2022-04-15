Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.59.
Kelt Exploration stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelt Exploration (KELTF)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.