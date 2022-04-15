Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.59.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

