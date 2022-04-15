Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 670 ($8.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 510 ($6.65) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 401.91 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($6.84). The firm has a market cap of £484.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 447.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

