Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $12.52 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.