KeyCorp Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

