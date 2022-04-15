Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark has set its FY22 guidance at $5.60-$6.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMB opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

