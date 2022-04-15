Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($129.35) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($129.35) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $92.46 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

