Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.38 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

