KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.