K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.91) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.67) to €20.50 ($22.28) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

