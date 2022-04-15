Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 421.6% in March

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 421.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $88.66 on Friday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KUBTY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

