Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 65.39%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

