Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Kuke Music has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

