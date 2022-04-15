Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3931795 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

