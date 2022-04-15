Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:LBBBU)

Lakeshore Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Lakeshore Acquisition II had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of LBBBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.14.
