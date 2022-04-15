Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.18) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 658.38 ($8.58).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 499.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.78%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,156.06). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.50), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($563,589.09).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

