Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$39.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.