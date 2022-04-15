Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

