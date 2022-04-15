LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Cut to $81.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

