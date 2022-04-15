Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

