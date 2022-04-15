Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
