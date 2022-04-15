Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Lion Financial Group stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Lion Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
