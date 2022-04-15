Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,473,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOCC opened at $9.69 on Friday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

