Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 62 ($0.81) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 44.98 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.
In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($263,286.42). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($176,615.64).
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
