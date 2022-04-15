Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 62 ($0.81) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY stock opened at GBX 44.98 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($263,286.42). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($176,615.64).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.