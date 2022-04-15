Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.38 ($0.73).
Several research firms recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 64 ($0.83) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
LLOY opened at GBX 44.98 ($0.59) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).
In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($263,286.42). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($176,615.64).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
