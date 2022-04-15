Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 billion-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.23.

LOW opened at $201.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.47. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

