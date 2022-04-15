Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

