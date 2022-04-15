Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

