LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given New €790.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €787.00 ($855.43) to €807.00 ($877.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $703.67.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

