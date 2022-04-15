LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €826.00 at UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €807.00 ($877.17) to €826.00 ($897.83) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($739.13) to €700.00 ($760.87) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $703.67.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.