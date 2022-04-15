LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

