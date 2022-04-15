Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 439.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LYSDY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

