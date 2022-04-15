M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) PT Lowered to $39.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE MDC opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 42.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

