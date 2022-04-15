M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp’s (NYSE:MBSCU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 20th

M3 Brigade Acquisition III’s (NYSE:MBSCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 20th. M3 Brigade Acquisition III had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of M3 Brigade Acquisition III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

