MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

