Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

